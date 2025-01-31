Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 31, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 04, 2025

USD 278.

9444

GBP 347.2299

EUR 290.6879

JPY 1.8055

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 ..

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

43 minutes ago
 Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

43 minutes ago
 Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of ai ..

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

44 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..

44 minutes ago
 M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integ ..

M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025

44 minutes ago
 ECB warns of weakening economy following interest ..

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

44 minutes ago
DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

44 minutes ago
 UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in A ..

UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi

45 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental D ..

45 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Du ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with top graduates of Dubai Police Academy

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of ..

Dubai Financial Market achieves total revenues of AED632.3 million in 2024

45 minutes ago
 Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday

Dubai to host UAE-Kuwait Week next Monday

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business