Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 31, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 04, 2025
USD 278.
9444
GBP 347.2299
EUR 290.6879
JPY 1.8055
