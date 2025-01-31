KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR JANUARY 31, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 04, 2025

USD 278.

9444

GBP 347.2299

EUR 290.6879

JPY 1.8055

APP/as/