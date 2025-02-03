Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR February 03, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date February 06, 2025
USD 278.
9034
GBP 346.7048
EUR 290.1432
JPY 1.8032
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..
UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France
Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..
Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative
From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..
China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 20251 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 20252 hours ago
-
Preparations for National Horse & Cattle Show 2025 in final stage13 hours ago
-
Developers of illegal housing schemes warned of strict action14 hours ago
-
PBF calls for policy change on KP special economic zones16 hours ago
-
Italian Trade Agency to revive Pakistan's Industrial sector for economic stability;Dr. Salvatore18 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 20251 day ago
-
SECP achieves highest number of company incorporation in a single month2 days ago
-
FCCI golden jubilee celebrations inaugurated2 days ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal meets Kashmiri Community in the UK, discusses ‘Uraan Pakistan’ vision2 days ago