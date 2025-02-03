KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR February 03, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date February 06, 2025

USD 278.

9034

GBP 346.7048

EUR 290.1432

JPY 1.8032

APP/MSQ