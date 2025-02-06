Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 06, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 10, 2025

USD 278.

9122

GBP 346.2416

EUR 287.9489

JPY 1.7972

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2025

52 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

2 hours ago
 GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT ..

GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges

8 hours ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..

12 hours ago
 UAE's first AI open competition for school student ..

UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emira ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..

12 hours ago
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister cha ..

Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..

12 hours ago
 UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Pales ..

UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights

13 hours ago
 UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ti ..

UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

13 hours ago
 ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaki ..

ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustai ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..

13 hours ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, te ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business