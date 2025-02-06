KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 06, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 10, 2025

USD 278.

9122

GBP 346.2416

EUR 287.9489

JPY 1.7972

