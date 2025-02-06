Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 06, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 10, 2025
USD 278.
9122
GBP 346.2416
EUR 287.9489
JPY 1.7972
APP/as/
