Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 07, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 11, 2025
USD 279.
0912
GBP 348.0267
EUR 289.6688
JPY 1.8293
APP/as/
