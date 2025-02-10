Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 10, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 12, 2025

USD 278.

9912

GBP 347.0093

EUR 289.7603

JPY 1.8369

