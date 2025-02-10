Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 10, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 12, 2025
USD 278.
9912
GBP 347.0093
EUR 289.7603
JPY 1.8369
