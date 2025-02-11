KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 11, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 13, 2025

USD 279.

1890

GBP 346.3618

EUR 287.9276

JPY 1.8350

APP/mzr/