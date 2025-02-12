Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 12, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 14, 2025

USD 279.

1310

GBP 344.4477

EUR 287.6166

JPY 1.8365

