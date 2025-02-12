Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 12, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 14, 2025
USD 279.
1310
GBP 344.4477
EUR 287.6166
JPY 1.8365
APP/MSQ
