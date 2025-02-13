Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 13, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 18, 2025
USD 279.
2136
GBP 347.7884
EUR 289.6562
JPY 1.8177
APP/mzr/
