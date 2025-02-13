Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 13, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 18, 2025

USD 279.

2136

GBP 347.7884

EUR 289.6562

JPY 1.8177

APP/mzr/

