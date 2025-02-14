Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR February 14 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 19 2025

USD 279.

2279

GBP 349.2862

EUR 291.0393

JPY 1.8101

