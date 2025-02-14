Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR February 14 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 19 2025
USD 279.
2279
GBP 349.2862
EUR 291.0393
JPY 1.8101
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations
Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025
NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..
UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange
European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..
9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..
Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 20254 hours ago
-
DAIF playing pivotal role in disseminating latest crop varieties, advanced technologies to farmers: ..13 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Türkiye, TGA to be catalysts for bilateral economic trade integration: Commerce Minister15 hours ago
-
Business community mourns demise of AQ Khalil14 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.86 billion15 hours ago
-
PSX closes on a negative tradition session today18 hours ago
-
Stocks mostly rise, oil falls as Trump fans Ukraine peace hopes18 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar18 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 360 points18 hours ago
-
3-day Pak-China Chah (Love) Festival to start from 21st20 hours ago