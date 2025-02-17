Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR February 17 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 19 2025
USD 279.
1691
GBP 350.9714
EUR 292.2063
JPY 1.8282
APP/mzr/
