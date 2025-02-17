Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR February 17 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 19 2025

USD 279.

1691

GBP 350.9714

EUR 292.2063

JPY 1.8282

