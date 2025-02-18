Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
Conversation rates for February 18, 2025 for foreign Currency for forward cover for deposits (Excluding FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP settlement value dated February 20, 2025
USD 279.
2317
GBP 351.6085
EUR 292.6627
JPY 1.8387
APP/mzr/
