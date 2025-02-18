Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

Conversation rates for February 18, 2025 for foreign Currency for forward cover for deposits (Excluding FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP settlement value dated February 20, 2025

USD 279.

2317

GBP 351.6085

EUR 292.6627

JPY 1.8387

APP/mzr/

