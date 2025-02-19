Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
Conversation rates for February 19, 2025 for foreign Currency for forward cover for deposits (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 21, 2025
USD 279.
3333
GBP 352.3231
EUR 292.2385
JPY 1.8368
