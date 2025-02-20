Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 20, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 24, 2025
USD 279.
4371
GBP 352.6016
EUR 292.0397
JPY 1.8425
APP/MSQ
