Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 20, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 24, 2025

USD 279.

4371

GBP 352.6016

EUR 292.0397

JPY 1.8425

APP/MSQ

