Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 21, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 25, 2025

USD 279.

4266

GBP 351.9378

EUR 291.4699

JPY 1.8605

APP/MSQ

