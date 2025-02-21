Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 21, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 25, 2025
USD 279.
4266
GBP 351.9378
EUR 291.4699
JPY 1.8605
APP/MSQ
