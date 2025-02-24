Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 24, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 26, 2025

USD 279.

5401

GBP 354.1494

EUR 293.3494

JPY 1.8570

APP/mzr/

