Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 25, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 27, 2025
USD 279.
6255
GBP 353.4187
EUR 293.1035
JPY 1.8715
APP/mzr/
