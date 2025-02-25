Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 25, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 27, 2025

USD 279.

6255

GBP 353.4187

EUR 293.1035

JPY 1.8715

More Stories From Business