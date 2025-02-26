Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 26, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 28, 2025
USD 279.
5936
GBP 352.9031
EUR 292.7625
JPY 1.8678
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 202531 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 20251 hour ago
-
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags10 hours ago
-
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales10 hours ago
-
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales10 hours ago
-
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects10 hours ago
-
Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, tech slumps11 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework13 hours ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV development13 hours ago
-
NA body reviews PIACL privatization13 hours ago
-
Cabinet Secretariat SIFC Division appreciates LCCI for advancing EoDB13 hours ago