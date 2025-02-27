Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 27, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 04, 2025
USD 279.
5810
GBP 353.8098
EUR 293.5601
JPY 1.8714
