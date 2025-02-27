Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 27, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 04, 2025

USD 279.

5810

GBP 353.8098

EUR 293.5601

JPY 1.8714

