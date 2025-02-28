Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 28, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 05, 2025
USD 279.
6956
GBP 354.3464
EUR 292.8693
JPY 1.8744
APP/mzr/
