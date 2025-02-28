KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 28, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 05, 2025

USD 279.

6956

GBP 354.3464

EUR 292.8693

JPY 1.8744

