Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR FEBRUARY 28, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 05, 2025

USD 279.

6956

GBP 354.3464

EUR 292.8693

JPY 1.8744

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian te ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

9 hours ago
 Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 p ..

Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting ..

UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025

9 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s e ..

Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

9 hours ago
 In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai announces remote learning for private school ..

Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

10 hours ago
 India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of ..

India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business