KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 04, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 06, 2025

USD 279.

6377

GBP 352.1197

EUR 290.8232

JPY 1.8587

