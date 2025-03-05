Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 05, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 07, 2025
USD 279.
7391
GBP 355.1568
EUR 293.4464
JPY 1.8756
APP/mzr/
