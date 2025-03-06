Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 06, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 10, 2025

USD 279.

8377

GBP 358.5840

EUR 298.2790

JPY 1.8728

APP/mzr/

