Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 06, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 10, 2025
USD 279.
8377
GBP 358.5840
EUR 298.2790
JPY 1.8728
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 20251 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 20252 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal urges to avoid repeating past mistakes12 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum held at FPCCI13 hours ago
-
Ex-mill sugar price not increased abnormally: PSMA13 hours ago
-
Bilal Bin Saqib appointed as Chief Advisor on Pakistan Crypto Council13 hours ago
-
FPCCI demands substantive cut in the policy rate15 hours ago
-
CDNS attain Rs900 billion savings target by March 4th of FY 2024-2516 hours ago
-
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan17 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 490 points18 hours ago
-
National economy shows great resilience amid reforms over past 12 months18 hours ago