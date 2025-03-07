Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 07, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 11, 2025

USD 279.7810

GBP 360.9455

EUR 302.0236

JPY 1.8856

