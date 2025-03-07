Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 07, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 11, 2025
USD 279.7810
GBP 360.9455
EUR 302.0236
JPY 1.8856
