Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 10, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 12, 2025

USD 279.9377

GBP 361.1756

EUR 303.2005

JPY 1.8953

APP/MSQ

