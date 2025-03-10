Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 10, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 12, 2025
USD 279.9377
GBP 361.1756
EUR 303.2005
JPY 1.8953
APP/MSQ
