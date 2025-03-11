Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 11, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 13, 2025
USD 280.
0393
GBP 360.9147
EUR 303.0866
JPY 1.8986
