Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 11, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 13, 2025

USD 280.

0393

GBP 360.9147

EUR 303.0866

JPY 1.8986

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

3 hours ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

10 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

11 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

12 hours ago
 ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaz ..

ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

12 hours ago
 Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

12 hours ago
 Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

12 hours ago
 Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on Ma ..

Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business