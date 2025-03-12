Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 10:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 12, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 14, 2025

USD 279.

9086

GBP 361.6139

EUR 305.1003

JPY 1.9044

