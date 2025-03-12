Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 12, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 14, 2025
USD 279.
9086
GBP 361.6139
EUR 305.1003
JPY 1.9044
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..
Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates35 seconds ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 20251 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 20251 hour ago
-
Commerce minister explores investment, trade opportunities at Oman’s industrial hub in Sohar13 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market14 hours ago
-
Ambassador-designate to Netherlands Visits ICCI: Pledges focus on Strengthening trade ties15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to hold 14th JCC meeting of CPEC in July: Ahsan Iqbal16 hours ago
-
CCP issues show cause notices to steel manufacturers17 hours ago
-
SECP sees surge with 3,046 new Company registrations in February 202518 hours ago
-
Finance Minister, UN Resident Coordinator discuss economy, development14 hours ago
-
FinMin sees all-time-high $36 bln remittances by FY end13 hours ago