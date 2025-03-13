Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 13, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 17, 2025

USD 279.

9456

GBP 362.2216

EUR 305.6446

JPY 1.8866

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

12 hours ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

13 hours ago
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

13 hours ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

13 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military in ..

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..

14 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Ras ..

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..

14 hours ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business