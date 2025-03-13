Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 13, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 17, 2025
USD 279.
9456
GBP 362.2216
EUR 305.6446
JPY 1.8866
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 20251 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 20252 hours ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting to review import of raw sugar13 hours ago
-
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously14 hours ago
-
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market14 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Oman discuss trade, investment, agree on Sector-Specific cooperation15 hours ago
-
5 Pakistani firms to participate in Motorbike Fair in Istanbul16 hours ago
-
ICCI leadership condemns Jaffar express attack, applauds security forces’ swift response18 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 to Rs306,500 per tola19 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report20 hours ago