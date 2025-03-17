Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 17, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 19, 2025

USD 280.1806

GBP 362.1334

EUR 303.5757

JPY 1.8827

APP/as/

