Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 17, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 19, 2025
USD 280.1806
GBP 362.1334
EUR 303.5757
JPY 1.8827
