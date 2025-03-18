Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 18, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 20, 2025
USD 280.
1377
GBP 362.3861
EUR 304.7057
JPY 1.8820
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025
Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..
Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025
NPC holds polling to elect new governing body
Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes
Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 202531 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 202552 minutes ago
-
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise10 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan10 hours ago
-
Current Account records $691 million surplus in 8 months of FY25: SBP10 hours ago
-
Stock markets rise as China unveils consumer plan10 hours ago
-
SIFC reviews progress on various projects, directs to expedite pending cross-sectoral matters11 hours ago
-
Stock markets rise as China unveils consumer plan13 hours ago
-
Pakistan to boost exports to $60 Bln in 5 years: Jam Kamal14 hours ago
-
SCCI calls clearance of stranded containers at Azakhel dryport14 hours ago
-
SACM emphasizes merit, transparency in industrial sector14 hours ago