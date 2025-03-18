Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 09:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 18, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 20, 2025

USD 280.

1377

GBP 362.3861

EUR 304.7057

JPY 1.8820

