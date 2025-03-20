(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Karachi, Mar, 20 (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 20, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 24, 2025

USD 280.

1750

GBP 363.3317

EUR 305.1672

JPY 1.8772

APP/as/