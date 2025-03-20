Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Karachi, Mar, 20 (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 20, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 24, 2025
USD 280.
1750
GBP 363.3317
EUR 305.1672
JPY 1.8772
