Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Karachi, Mar, 20 (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 20, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 24, 2025

USD 280.

1750

GBP 363.3317

EUR 305.1672

JPY 1.8772

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

15 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

35 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

6 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

8 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

8 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

8 hours ago
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

9 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set t ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April

9 hours ago
 Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

9 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

10 hours ago
 ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 bill ..

ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..

10 hours ago
 PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Course ..

PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business