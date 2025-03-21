Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 21, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 25, 2025

USD 280.2000

GBP 363.4194

EUR 304.8296

JPY 1.8855

