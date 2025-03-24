Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 24, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 26, 2025
USD 280.
2289
GBP 362.5041
EUR 303.6280
JPY 1.8771
