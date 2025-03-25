Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 25, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 27, 2025
USD 280.
3445
GBP 363.0742
EUR 303.9776
JPY 1.8732
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..
Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..
Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore
China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital
Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 202541 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 20251 hour ago
-
China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital10 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to attend Boao Forum10 hours ago
-
Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach10 hours ago
-
Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach11 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD surpasses rival Tesla with record 2024 revenue11 hours ago
-
Zimbabwean envoy for strong bilateral economic ties13 hours ago
-
KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers14 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs.600 to Rs318,600 per tola16 hours ago
-
Haroon urges private sector collaboration to overcome industrial production challenges14 hours ago