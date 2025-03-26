Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 26, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 28, 2025
USD 280.
3430
GBP 361.8388
EUR 302.4621
JPY 1.8597
APP/as/
