Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 27, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 03, 2025

USD 280.

2275

GBP 361.7177

EUR 302.2814

JPY 1.8637

APP/as/

