Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 28, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 04, 2025
USD 280.
1846
GBP 361.7183
EUR 301.5626
JPY 1.8611
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan If ..
US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions of children’s lives at risk
ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar at Habshan 5 Gas Facility
Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai
Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..
Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid
Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation implementing Ramadan Iftar Programme ..
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conducts Ramadan Iftar programme in M ..
UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 202531 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 20251 hour ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs PITAC meeting to improve quality of technical training14 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic ties15 hours ago
-
LCCI membership renewal date extended till April 2016 hours ago
-
PSX gains 34 points17 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.3,200 to Rs321,000 per tola17 hours ago
-
Economic growth hinges on political harmony: President ICCI17 hours ago
-
Ombudsman addressed 226,000 complaints this year so far18 hours ago
-
SECP advances digital transformation with new phase under LEAP project18 hours ago
-
Training session for PMS probationers concluded at KPRA18 hours ago