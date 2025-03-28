Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 28, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 04, 2025

USD 280.

1846

GBP 361.7183

EUR 301.5626

JPY 1.8611

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various gov ..

Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan If ..

8 hours ago
 US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions ..

US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions of children’s lives at risk

9 hours ago
 ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar ..

ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar at Habshan 5 Gas Facility

9 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai

Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai

9 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House m ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disp ..

Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid

10 hours ago
 Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to ad ..

Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..

10 hours ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation impleme ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation implementing Ramadan Iftar Programme ..

10 hours ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conduct ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conducts Ramadan Iftar programme in M ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business