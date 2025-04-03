Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 03, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 07, 2025
USD 280.1292
GBP 362.8513
EUR 302.3715
JPY 1.8614
APP/as/
