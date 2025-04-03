Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 03, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 07, 2025

USD 280.1292

GBP 362.8513

EUR 302.3715

JPY 1.8614

