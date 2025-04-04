Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 04, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 08, 2025
USD 280.5204
GBP 368.4915
EUR 307.8150
JPY 1.9048
APP/as/
