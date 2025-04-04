(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 04, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 08, 2025

USD 280.5204

GBP 368.4915

EUR 307.8150

JPY 1.9048

