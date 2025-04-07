Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 07, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 09, 2025

USD 280.4318

GBP 364.6454

EUR 308.2786

JPY 1.9150

