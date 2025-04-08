KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 08, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 10, 2025

USD 280.5377

GBP 362.1461

EUR 309.1525

JPY 1.9236

APP/as/