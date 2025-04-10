Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 10, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 14, 2025
USD 280.
7500
GBP 358.9950
EUR 308.7969
JPY 1.9264
APP/as/
