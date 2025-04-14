Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 09:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR April 14, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 16, 2025

USD 280.4366

GBP 366.4745

EUR 318.8844

JPY 1.9625

APP/as

More Stories From Business