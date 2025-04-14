Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR April 14, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 16, 2025
USD 280.4366
GBP 366.4745
EUR 318.8844
JPY 1.9625
APP/as
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 202531 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 20251 hour ago
-
Three-day Gujranwala Expo-2025 concludes with impressive display of export quality domestic products14 hours ago
-
PSDE’s three-day seminar “URAAN Pakistan: Growth Through Digital Transformation” to starts fro ..16 hours ago
-
PIDE voices concerns, urges diplomatic efforts on US tariffs to maintain trade ties17 hours ago
-
Training on certified virtual assistant held18 hours ago
-
Malik lauds US for suspending new tariffs19 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 20251 day ago
-
'Govt focuses on sustainable urban development'1 day ago
-
Uzbek Ambassador sees huge between Uzbekistan -Pak in tourism sector2 days ago