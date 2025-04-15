Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 15, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 17, 2025
USD 280.5529
GBP 369.4882
EUR 319.6900
JPY 1.9629
Recent Stories
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates6 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 20253 hours ago
-
Three-day "Made in Gujranwala Exhibition" concludes after a grand success11 hours ago
-
PSMA elects new office-bearers14 hours ago
-
FCCI demands redefinition of livestock chain16 hours ago
-
3-day Pak-China Love Festival from 25th17 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar for safe, productive salt mining to unlock global trade avenues17 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs1,800 to Rs.338,800 per tola18 hours ago
-
IFC reaffirms support for macroeconomic reforms20 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 day ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 day ago