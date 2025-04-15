Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 15, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 17, 2025

USD 280.5529

GBP 369.4882

EUR 319.6900

JPY 1.9629

