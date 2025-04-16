Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 16, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 18, 2025

USD 280.

5343

GBP 371.1188

EUR 318.8833

JPY 1.9596

