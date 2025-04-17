Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 17, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 21, 2025
USD 280.
4243
GBP 372.2352
EUR 318.9546
JPY 1.9713
APP/as/
