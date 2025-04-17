Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 17, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 21, 2025

USD 280.

4243

GBP 372.2352

EUR 318.9546

JPY 1.9713

APP/as/

