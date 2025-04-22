Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 22, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 24, 2025
USD 280.8377
GBP 376.4629
EUR 324.3956
JPY 1.9970
APP/as
