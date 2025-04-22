KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 22, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 24, 2025

USD 280.8377

GBP 376.4629

EUR 324.3956

JPY 1.9970

