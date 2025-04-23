Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 23, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 25, 2025
USD 280.
7390
GBP 375.4884
EUR 322.7375
JPY 1.9996
APP/MSQ
