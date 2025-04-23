Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 11:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 23, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 25, 2025

USD 280.

7390

GBP 375.4884

EUR 322.7375

JPY 1.9996

