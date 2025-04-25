Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 25, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE- 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 29, 2025
USD 281.
0391
GBP 373.7258
EUR 319.9631
JPY 1.9717
APP/as
