Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 29, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 02, 2025

USD 281.0390

GBP 374.2315

EUR 318.9511

JPY 1.9576

APP/as/

