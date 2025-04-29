Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR APRIL 29, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 02, 2025
USD 281.0390
GBP 374.2315
EUR 318.9511
JPY 1.9576
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President
Progress on development schemes reviewed
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates2 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 202547 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 20251 hour ago
-
Stock markets diverge amid trade hopes, ahead of earnings11 hours ago
-
FBR chief directs officials to bring transparency, increase revenue11 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer commends China’s support for Pakistan’s agricultural development under CPEC Framewo ..11 hours ago
-
Cotton growers must expedite sowing11 hours ago
-
TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes13 hours ago
-
GCC Think Tank Forum on “Strengthening Strategic Partnership: From Historical Ties to Comprehensiv ..13 hours ago
-
Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets13 hours ago
-
SBP notes further improvements in economic conditions in H1FY2513 hours ago
-
UK, Pakistan agree to strengthen climate collaboration under Green Compact13 hours ago